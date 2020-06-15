Sheriff’s deputy revives overdosing man with Narcan in Spokane Valley

Connor Sarles

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Valley Sheriff’s deputy revived a young man with Narcan on Saturday.

Deputy Troy Knutson responded to a medical call Saturday night near Sprague and McDonald Road. The caller said a man in his early 20s was unresponsive and ‘blue,’ and bystanders had started CPR.

The Sheriff’s Office says when Deputy Knutson arrived, several people were standing around the man, who was laying on the ground unconscious, his face blue and his breathing labored. A bystander told the deputy that the man had recently used heroin.

Deputy Knutson grabbed Narcan from his car and administered a dose to the man, but after a few minutes nothing had changed. He administered a second dose as medical personnel arrived to take over care.

Within a few minutes, the man was conscious and alert, and Spokane Valley Fire transported him to the hospital. A member of the Fire Department said the doses of Narcan saved the overdosing man from death.

