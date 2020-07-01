Sheriff’s deputies: speed, impairment led to fatal UTV crash near Spangle

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPANGLE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to a fatal UTV crash near Spangle early Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, one man was killed in the crash and the other rider suffered only minor injuries. The rider called police, explaining that the two were riding a UTV near East Hays Road and Kentuck Trails Road when it rolled over, and the other rider suffered a head injury.

Deputies and Fire personnel arrived and declared the man dead at the scene; the rider was transported to the hospital.

Investigators believe speed and impairment contributed to the fatal crash, and neither riders were wearing helmets or seatbelts.

