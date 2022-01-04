Sheriff: Bonners Ferry Police Department no longer providing 24-hour patrol within city limits

by Olivia Roberts

BOUNDARY CO., Idaho — The Bonners Ferry Police Department plans to reduce their level of service and no longer provide 24-hour patrol within city limits, according to the Boundary County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Sheriff David Kramer said the Sheriff’s Office was “recently made aware” of the change.

Kramer said the Sheriff’s Office will respond to in-progress calls during the hours not covered by the Police Department.

However, the Sheriff’s Office will not enforce any city ordinances or have a deputy stationed within the city limits during those hours.

Sheriff Kramer said the change means deputies will now be responsible for law enforcement calls within all of the more than 1,270 miles of Boundary County. Because of the added workload, the Sheriff said there may be a delay in some calls within city limits.

Non-active calls within city limits may be held until the city has an officer on duty, according to Sheriff Kramer.

4 News Now has reached out to the Police Department for comment.

