Shelly Renea Morris

Shelly Renea Morris , 59, lifelong resident of Wallace, ID, passed away at her home on October 29, 2021. Shelly was born on February 22, 1962 in Cortez, CO, a daughter of the late Floyd Morris and Billie Alexander Morris. The family moved to Wallace soon after Shelly was born. She attended Wallace schools and graduated from Wallace High School, Class of 1980.

Shelly had many jobs throughout her life from being a waitress to being a flagman on the road construction crew. In her younger years, she enjoyed playing softball, riding bikes and ATVs. She loved the outdoors and looked forward to camping and fishing adventures. At one point, she dabbled in crocheting and ceramics. Above all, she loved all of her four-legged friends.

In addition to her parents, Floyd and Billie, Shelly is preceded In death by two brothers, Clifford and Kenny Morris.

Survivors include three brothers, Everett (Debra) Morris of Mullan, Nelson (Brenda) Morris of Arizona, and Dennis Morris of Wallace, ID; a sister-in-law, Becky Morris of Post Falls, ID; as well as numerous nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews.

Memorial services for Shelly will be private.

Memorial services for Shelly will be private.

