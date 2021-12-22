Shelly Kay Lockard Nelson

It is with great sadness that the family of Shelly Kay (Lockard) Nelson former resident of St. Maries, ID and current resident of Coeur d’ Alene, ID announces her passing after a 2-year illness, on December 16, 2021 at the age of 63. She passed away peacefully at her home in the presence of family. Shelly was born to Loyd and Lynn (Toliver) Lockard on September 8, 1958, in St. Maries, ID. She grew up in the area, traveled around a little with her stepdad while he worked, and upon her return, graduated from St. Maries High School. Shelly married, had 2 children, and spent many years waitressing and bartending to support her family. In 1993, she moved to the Coeur d’ Alene area and continued working as a bartender. She later obtained a job with HRG in medical billing, going on to become an expert in her field as she traveled to Colorado, Montana, and Alaska working in various hospitals and clinics. After many years on the road, Shelly returned home and went to work at Northwest Specialty Hospital. She worked there until she was no longer able to do so due to her declining health. Shelly was a beautiful person. She had an independent and strong-willed spirit that drew people to her. She enjoyed spending the summers in her garden. During the winters she would watch her favorite tv shows and movies. She loved spending time laughing and telling stories with her friends and family. She never missed a chance to channel her creativity turning something that appeared no longer useful into a beautiful work of art. Shelly is survived by her children Ryan (Bree) Green of San Antonio, TX and Sarah Green of Coeur d’ Alene, ID; brother Robert (Marie) Thomas of Orofino, ID; and sister Stephanie (Ray) Myles of Spirit Lake, ID; 6 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather Gordon Thomas, and her twin sister Kelly Lockard. Shelly wanted her life to be celebrated when the flowers are in bloom in her beloved home of Northern Idaho, so a graveside service is being planned for June in St. Maries, ID. Until then, please hold her in your hearts.

