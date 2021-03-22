Sheila Minette Jenkins

Sheila Minette Jenkins, 61

Beloved wife, sister, aunt and friend, Sheila Minette Jenkins, 61, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away March 13, 2021 at her home of Osburn. She was born on August 19, 1959 in Covington, Louisiana; Sheila was the daughter of Huey and Betty (Cox) Jenkins.

Sheila attended and graduated from the Covington High School of Covington, Louisiana in 1977; she then attended the Southeastern Louisiana University of Hammond, Louisiana.

Sheila was a cosmetologist. She first managed a beauty salon on the Mississippi Queen (the second largest paddle wheel driven river steamboat ever built). And in 1989, this is where she met the love of her life- Max. Sheila and Max moved to New York City, where Sheila worked for the Clairol Testing and Development facility, primarily in coloring. This facility provided many Miss America’s with their beauty treatments.

Sheila and Max had visited the Silver Valley and made the decision to move here on Thanksgiving of 2004. In the Spring of 2005, they created, owned and operated the Historic Smokehouse BBQ and Saloon of Wallace. As quoted by a friend, Sheila was a great cook and Kitchen Queen at the Historic Smokehouse. They operated the Smokehouse until 2019.

While operating the Smokehouse, Sheila and Max were members of the Historic Wallace Chamber of Commerce. They are both avid skiers and held season passes to Silver Mountain, where Max had also taught in the ski school. Sheila and Max also enjoyed traveling, especially to Aruba. As quoted by a friend, Rona Coster Kahan- “Sheila had many friends in Louisiana, New York, Minnesota and Aruba. She was a fan of Jeon Arvani, Xander Bogaerts, the Aruba Open Beach Tennis Championship and all local beaches. She had two great loves her husband Max and one Happy Island-Aruba. Sheila never missed a carnival parade, having been born near New Orleans; she just loved it and she especially enjoyed the 18th of March holiday driving around in pursuit of island adventure”.

Sheila is survived by her husband Max Storch of the family home of Osburn; one sister Sheri Jenkins of Kentwood, Louisiana; one nephew Gregory Daniel King of Bush, Louisiana; and one great-niece Josie Ann King also of Bush, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Sheila was vibrant, hard-working and driven, opinionated and informed and true to her red hair- feisty. Sheila and Max had a wonderful partnership and enjoyed a lot of fun together. They so loved each other and never gave up on each other; they enjoyed and embraced life to its fullest. Sheila was so loved and will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of Sheila’s Life will be held and announced at a later date.

“Laissez les Bons Temps Rouler”!!!!

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Shoshone Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 1005, Kellogg, Idaho 83837. You may share your memories of Sheila and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

