‘She was perfect’: Friends and family gather to remember Washington woman killed in Mexico

by Elenee Dao

CHENEY, Wash.– Friends and family gathered Saturday to remember the local woman who was found dead in Mexico over Thanksgiving weekend.

The body of 26-year-old Sativa Transue came back to the U.S. on Friday. It took nearly two weeks since she died for it to return to her family.

More than 200 people gathered at the Wagon Wheel in Nine Mile on Saturday to celebrate her life.

Transue’s friend Whittney Ford said the two met in college. Ford said she was in disbelief when she got the call her friend was dead.

“She was perfect. She was that friend of mine that meant the world. She changed how I saw things in general and literally opened up the world for me. Even to this day, I think about what she would do or how should I do things based off what I learned from her,” Ford said.

Transue’s sister Mykayla Bolieu said it felt amazing to have so many people show up to support her.

“I’m so glad that she lived a full life at least and she was just so amazing to everyone,” Bolieu said.

Transue’s family said she went to Mexico with her boyfriend over Thanksgiving weekend and was found dead in her hotel room. Mexican authorities arrested her boyfriend for femicide — the murder of a woman.

Transue was born and raised in Cheney. The Washington native graduated from Eastern Washington University with an exercise science degree. She moved to the Seattle area four years ago. Though she was hours away from family, Transue would talk to them every day. Things changed when she went on her trip.

Bolieu said she got a message from her sister saying she and her boyfriend argued on the plan there. Transue later told Bolieu her trip was going okay– until it wasn’t.

Bolieu got texts from Transue’s friends that Saturday morning and they told her something was wrong. The night before, Transue was found dead. Mexican authorities said she called the police on her boyfriend. She said he hit her while he was drunk.

Mexican authorities said they have since arrested her boyfriend for murder. They identify him as Taylor. However, Bolieu said his full name is Taylor Allen.

In a press release from the police department, authorities said based on Transue’s injuries and the indication that Allen was the only one with her, he was arrested.

Transue’s family said an autopsy shows she died by strangulation. They said they have an attorney in Mexico and the next court date will be in four months.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence there is help. You can reach the National Domestic Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or texting “START” to 88788.

PREVIOUS: A Washington woman was found dead in Mexico while on a trip with her boyfriend. Now, her family wants closure.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.