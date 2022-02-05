Olympic snowboarder Shaun White announces Beijing Olympics to be his last

by Will Wixey

Credit: AP Photo/Hugh Carey

ZHANGJIAKOU, China — The long-time Olympic snowboarder Shaun White says the Beijing Winter Olympics will be his last competition.

The 35-year-old snowboarder said it’s been a long time coming after he announced his retirement at a news conference. He told reporters that he is dealing with back and knee injuries that are preventing him from performing in other contests.

White won gold medals for the snowboarding halfpipe at the 2006, 2010, and 2018 games. He said he made the decision to retire after a quiet moment on a chairlift.

White is getting up in age, which is another part of what’s preventing him from boarding as he did back in 2006. He says he is facing younger competition each year, and their tricks are only getting harder.

Unfortunately, White says the only solution is to retire from the sport after the 2022 games.

