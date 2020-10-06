Sharon Rae Chilcote

Sharon Rae Chilcote, 88, of Priest River, spread her wings on September 24, 2020. She was born on July 19, 1932 in Priest River, Idaho to Milo and Belle McWilliams. She had two older brothers; Harold McWilliams and Elbert McWilliams who preceded her in death.

She lived in Priest River all her life, as well as attending school here where she met her soul mate and love of her live of 70 years, Donald Louis Chilcote. She is survived by her husband, daughters; Leanna Vandermeyden of Columbia Falls, Montana; Crystal Bowlen of Meridian, Idaho; and son Michael Chilcote of Priest River, Idaho.

She was always in her glory being a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. Being a very important part in the care and raising of her family and grandchildren, she loved each one as her own. She loved being a part of their lives and watching them grow.

A celebration of life service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on October 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Due to the current COVID situation, we request no visits to the family home. Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com<https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fshermancampbell.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7C%7C6941a55de58c4330326608d8661cba27%7C1498ef60739d4b49b522328e7dc2f089%7C0%7C0%7C637371620863188702&sdata=3S8%2B6X3mMUcsnrWj4DhxXzaMvCD3NxLz3t%2BvmwRco%2FU%3D&reserved=0>.