Sharon R Dawson-Gruenhagen

Sheri (Age 74) passed away after a long illness peacefully in her home surrounded by love and family, early Wednesday morning June 27, 2018.

Sheri was born October 26, 1943 in Palm Springs, CA to Harold Ronald and Dorothy Ellen (Betlach) Thompson. She attended grade school at Wilson Elementary in Spokane until moving to Lafayette, CA with her family where she attended and graduated from Acalanes High School.

After graduation she was an “Aggie” at University of CA Davis where she was very proud her sophomore year to be chosen to be a “pom pom girl” and cheer the Aggies on to victory.

She relocated back to Spokane her junior year and attended WSU where she became a member of AOπ Sorority. After marriage, Sheri moved to Sacramento, CA where she worked and started her family. She then relocated to Vancouver, WA and completed her education receiving a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing from the University of Oregon Medical School. Sheri worked for several years in Labor and Delivery at the Beth Kaiser Hospital in Portland, OR.

Sheri returned to Spokane with her boys and enrolled in Sacred Heart Anesthesia School to earn her Masters in Anesthesia from Gonzaga University. She worked as a CRNA at Sacred Heart for over 25 years before retiring.

Sheri and her husband, Larry, enjoyed boating on Lake Coeur d’Alene and traveling. They had several family reunions with their boys and grandchildren at Cannon Beach, OR. She enjoyed her garden, was very talented and creative, and an avid reader. Sheri married Larry H. Gruenhagen on January 2, 1986.

She is survived by her husband, Larry. Sons: Stephen D. and Laura Dawson, Tacoma, WA, Scott R. and Kim Dawson, Spokane, WA, Patrick L. and Minda Gruenhagen, Mill Creek, WA, and Brent G. Gruenhagen, Spokane, WA, grandchildren: McKenna and Kendall Dawson, Darren, Dalton and David Dawson, William and Christina Gruenhagen, sister: Catherine Rice, Spokane, WA, niece: Jennifer Ross, Spokane, WA, nephew: Chad Rice, Chattaroy, WA. Sheri is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Dorothy Thompson, grandparents Charles and Jessie Thompson, and Emil and Marguerite Betlach. Inurnment will be at Fairmount Memorial Park.

A private family memorial service is to be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Sheri’s name may be made to Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery.

Her family wishes to thank her Visiting Nurse care team, Sherri, RN, Caitlyn, nursing assistant and Heather, PT. whose loving care allowed Sheri to be in her home with her family and peacefully pass.

