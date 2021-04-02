Sharon L. Derry (84) longtime St. Maries, ID resident passed away at Shoshone Medical Center in Kellogg, ID on March 24, 2021. She was born on June 27, 1936 to Leland and Eva (Bannister) Carpenter in St. Maries.

She grew up in St. Maries and attended school until she met the love of her life, Lawrence Derry on October 11, 1947. Their wedding celebration went on for days, and when Larry and Sharon returned from their short honeymoon in Coeur d’ Alene, the party was still going. Larry and Sharon made their home in St. Maries and started their family. They lived the majority of their lives in St. Maries and maintained their home there, even during their years in Alaska. Sharon was primarily a homemaker when her children were younger, but held several diverse jobs over the years. She babysat, worked at the A&W Drive Inn, Handi Corner, and the Thrift Store Bakery. She was a Mary Kay consultant, earning herself the infamous pink Cadillac, an accomplishment that she was so proud of.

Her love for ceramics prompted her job at Clay Shed for Jo Blacker. She was a store clerk in Klawock, Alaska and managed the bookkeeping responsibilities for Larry’s trucking company before the couple returned to St. Maries in the 1990s. She later worked in Assisted Living at Valley Vista Care and obtained her CNA license. Sharon eventually became the Activities Director and cooked once a week for the residents. She was such a fabulous cook, that the maintenance employees also looked forward to being served her lunch. Sharon was well into her 70’s before she slowed down and was forced to retire due to her health.

Some of Sharon’s hobbies included crafting, sewing, and selling her projects at craft shows. She made porcelain dolls, painted, and canned vegetables and fruit preserves. Favorite outdoor activities included riding on the back of Larry’s 4-wheeler, camping, and rock hunting. Larry owned a plane in Alaska and the couple enjoyed sightseeing flights when they had the time. The couple traveled all over together and had adventures from Hawaii to New York and everywhere in between. One of Sharon’s favorite travel memories was attending the Alaska Iditarod in 2007. Sharon’s love for Larry lasted until the day she died. She loved Larry, her family, and her pets with all of her heart and enjoyed making memories and moments with them. She could always be counted on to make family gatherings and holidays special. Sharon was famous for her chocolate chip cookies and was always asked by family to bring her special baked beans to events. As the only grandchild, Amberlee enjoyed a remarkably close relationship with her grandmother and Sharon loved to dote on her. To say Sharon will be missed is an understatement, as she was the matriarch of the family.

Sharon is survived by her children Gary Derry of St. Maries, ID, Darla Dawson of Wasilla, AK, and Ron “Mouse” Derry of St. Maries, ID, her granddaughter Amberlee Dawson of Eugene, OR and multiple nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Larry Derry, brother Leland Carpenter Jr., and son-in-law Ronald Dawson. A Celebration of Life and Graveside Service will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Donations can be made in her name to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d’ Alene, ID 83815.