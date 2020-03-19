Shadle Park Presbyterian Church to offer drive-in service

SPOKANE, Wash. — While the coronavirus outbreak has brought a halt to religious services across the state, Shadle Park Presbyterian Church is offering its parishioners a drive-in Sunday worship.

On March 22 at 10 a.m., the church will broadcast its usual Sunday worship via an FM transmitter.

Folks wanting to attend can park their cars in the parking lot and listen to the sermon through their radios.

Shadle Park Presbyterian Church is located at 5508 North Alberta Street in North Spokane.

