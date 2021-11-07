SFD: West Central house fire started from burning trash in fireplace

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people were rescued from a house fire in West Central on Friday.

The Spokane Fire Department said the two people were burning trash in their fireplace for warmth, but the fire quickly spread to nearby combustibles.

Both people were found and removed from the home, but one had to be taken to the hospital for their injuries.

SFD wants to remind the public of several steps people can take to make sure their fireplaces are operating safely:

Have the chimney checked annually by a professional

Check for animal nests or other blockages that could prevent smoke from escaping

Be sure the damper or flue is open before starting a fire

Use dry and well-aged wood

Clean out ashes from previous fires

Make sure the area around the fireplace is clear of anything flammable

Install both smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in homes

Keep a fire extinguisher on hand

Talk with children as early as possible about the dangers of fires

