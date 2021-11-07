SFD: West Central house fire started from burning trash in fireplace
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people were rescued from a house fire in West Central on Friday.
The Spokane Fire Department said the two people were burning trash in their fireplace for warmth, but the fire quickly spread to nearby combustibles.
Both people were found and removed from the home, but one had to be taken to the hospital for their injuries.
SFD wants to remind the public of several steps people can take to make sure their fireplaces are operating safely:
- Have the chimney checked annually by a professional
- Check for animal nests or other blockages that could prevent smoke from escaping
- Be sure the damper or flue is open before starting a fire
- Use dry and well-aged wood
- Clean out ashes from previous fires
- Make sure the area around the fireplace is clear of anything flammable
- Install both smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in homes
- Keep a fire extinguisher on hand
- Talk with children as early as possible about the dangers of fires
