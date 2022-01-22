SFD extinguishes basement fire, warns public on fireplace safety

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department wants the public to know the safety standards for fireplace and wood-burning stoves.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call on the South end of North Kelly Court to reports of a fire in an interior basement wall on Tuesday. Luckily, a fire company was only two minutes away when the call was made.

The company discovered a fire in an exterior wall next to a woodstove venting system. The fire moved quickly to the attic and living space of the home, but crews extinguished the fire before it did any damage to the home’s interior.

The homeowner told firefighters that the home’s chimney pipe had not been cleaned in 30 years. Firefighters determined that the fire started when a flu pipe fell into a wood facade and ignited built-up creosote from inside the chimney.

The SFD released an educational message for fireplace and wood-burning stove owners. They ask that you only burn dry, seasoned wood, and don’t use garbage or flammable liquids to start a fire. These can create built-up vapors and chemicals in chimneys, and could easily start an uncontrolled fire.

They advise you to clean your chimneys and vents once a year and have them inspected by a professional. Also, use a metal or heat-tempered glass screen for your fireplace, and be careful when using them, as they can stay hot up to three hours after use.

Lastly, keep your children and pets three feet away from fireplaces and wood-burning stoves at all times. If the fireplace is electric, be sure to keep “on” switches and remotes out of the reach of children.

