SFD: Children jump from window to escape South Hill apartment fire

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two young children were forced to jump from a third-story window to escape an apartment fire on Spokane’s South Hill Tuesday morning.

Firefighters on scene at the Regal Ridge Apartments said one of the children was taken to the hospital, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A man who lives at the complex told 4 News Now he heard the children screaming and found one of them hanging from the window. He helped catch them when they jumped.

#BREAKING: on scene of an apartment fire at Regal Ridge apartments. @Kaitlin_Knapp1 is speaking to the man who heard a child screaming in the nearby building. He found the child hanging from the window @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/1jjl8VoaeZ — Olivia Roberts (@OliviaKXLY) December 8, 2020

The kids’ mother was also inside the apartment when the fire started. Firefighters have not confirmed the cause of the fire, but the victim said her Christmas tree caught on fire.

Three cats were killed in the fire.

