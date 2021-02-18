Severe winter weather delays Washington’s vaccine shipments, postpones appointments at Spokane Arena

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Severe winter weather across the country is delaying Washington’s latest shipment of COVID-19 vaccines and impacting appointments at sites across Spokane.

In an update Thursday morning, the Washington Department of Health said they are monitoring conditions and consulting with industry partners about the best approach.

People with Friday and Saturday appointments at the Spokane Arena will receive an email or text message indicating their appointment has been postponed. That message will include information about a new date and time for them to get their vaccine next week.

In a release, the Spokane Regional Health District said people should be assured their appointment still stands and they will get a vaccine.

With changes to the operating schedule at the mass vaccintion site, those with appointments scheduled for Sunday or Monday will be receiving calls from the DOH to reschedule their appointment for a time later in the week when the location is open. DOH staff are calling patients directly and will ask the following questions:

Date of birth to confirm identity

Email address to send updated appointment information

They will not ask for financial or other personal identifiable information.

The DOH expects delays to continue through the week and plans to provide regular updates on the status of shipments.

