Severe weather pummeling central states with dust, wind, tornadoes

by Matt Gray

Travis Heying - member image share, The Wichita Eagle Visibility was less than a half mile in Jetmore, Kans., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

SPOKANE, Wash.– A vigorous storm system fueled by record-high temperatures in the Plains and upper Midwest is causing severe weather across multiple states.

This storm is expected to produce tornadoes and severe winds in Iowa and Minnesota late in the day on Wednesday, including places that woke up with snow on the ground this morning. Minnesota has had zero tornadoes on record in the month of December since 1950. The risk level for severe weather issued by the NOAA Storm Prediction Center is the highest ever in December for the upper Midwest.

Look for updates to this story as the storm moves across the country.

Update: 3:30 p.m. PST

Severe winds over 80 mph swept through Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska. Tornadic storms then began their march across Iowa.

HOLY COW!! Here’s a look right outside our station in #LNK. It was hard to even see a few feet in front of you. We heard reports of 93 MPH wind gusts at the Lincoln airport. Please everyone STAY SAFE! 💨 @Channel8ABC pic.twitter.com/fwrzlgTE3w — Macy Meyer (@MacyMeyerKLKN) December 15, 2021

High winds just rolled through downtown #Omaha. This was just before this segment of the storm prompted a tornado warning across the river. #newx@ZLong_Omaha video

More coverage:https://t.co/LdBoeVmYhD pic.twitter.com/3Zxl6t3XGh — World-Herald Photo (@OWHpictures) December 15, 2021

Just before the tornado in York Nebraska. 2:40pm CT. #newx pic.twitter.com/gxOTLbszaS — Myles Nelson 🎄 (@MylesNelsonV) December 15, 2021

Dust and wildfire smoke continues to expand behind the storms.

This was the scene in Amarillo, Texas on Wednesday as winds gusted up to 70 mph 💨😮 Credit: Ryan White @spann @StormHour pic.twitter.com/32jhlsXpXP — Greg Pollak (@GregPollak) December 15, 2021

Update: 1 p.m. PST

Ever see a 10% tornado risk where snow is on the ground? Now you have. pic.twitter.com/C3ZWtNIjHd — Rob Bradley (@WxRobBradley) December 15, 2021

Wednesday began with severe winds sweeping down from the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. Severe winds would later sweep into Kansas and Nebraska with blinding dust.

An apocalyptic winter storm front swallowing Boulder this morning! In 90 seconds, it went from calm and warm to a wall of wind stronger than anything I have experienced 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0YU8Mq6taV — David Roche (@MountainRoche) December 15, 2021

Satellite imagery showing the incredible amount of blowing dust (yellow shades) across the High Plains. Clouds are noted by white shading. Please note, there is considerable blowing dust over northeast Colorado as well, but it's just hidden by clouds. #COwx #DustStorm pic.twitter.com/l3ZURkntNv — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 15, 2021

My parents just sent me this. Pueblo West, CO #cowx pic.twitter.com/6pym8fYMA7 — Kevin Velazquez (@kvcreativetv) December 15, 2021

"DUST BOWL 2021" This video from Main Street in Elkhart, Kan. is just one example of the severe conditions wind and dust are creating across Kansas. https://t.co/RaVNioniQB #kwch12 #storm12 #kswx pic.twitter.com/n2QJdzX0RJ — KWCH Eyewitness News (@KWCH12) December 15, 2021

Nuts… this whole storm is nuts https://t.co/Eli3PZR81k — Matt Gray ⛈ (@mattgraykxly) December 15, 2021

High winds began to fuel wildfires in the southern Plains.

Evacuation order just issued for parts of Guymon, OK — a fast-moving wildfire is approaching the city in an environment of 80mph winds and blowing dust. https://t.co/mXzQASc6zS — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) December 15, 2021

Smoke and dust from the fire near my parents house on the NW side of Guymon, OK! 70-80 winds and no rain in months, this is a very scary situation! #okfire #okweather pic.twitter.com/T9i6VrNahD — Trevor Powers (@TheCoachPowers) December 15, 2021

It appears via GOES-East that the extreme fire weather conditions across the southern plains have seen several fires erupt (the red dots in the OK/TX panhandles). They may quickly spread in high winds.

Larger view in link:https://t.co/xWaRYPuH7W pic.twitter.com/urMZWfdVzY — National Weather Service (@NWS) December 15, 2021

Tornadoes and severe winds will now track across eastern Nebraska and into Iowa and Minnesota.

Category 1 hurricane-force winds reported near Sharon Springs, KS (sustained 75 mph, gust 87 mph). And a tornado reported in the line farther east in southern Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/yqU93U0gJZ — Greg Postel (@GregPostel) December 15, 2021

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, SD until 8 PM CST pic.twitter.com/Dd1QyZtknv — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) December 15, 2021

