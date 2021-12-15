Severe weather pummeling central states with dust, wind, tornadoes
SPOKANE, Wash.– A vigorous storm system fueled by record-high temperatures in the Plains and upper Midwest is causing severe weather across multiple states.
This storm is expected to produce tornadoes and severe winds in Iowa and Minnesota late in the day on Wednesday, including places that woke up with snow on the ground this morning. Minnesota has had zero tornadoes on record in the month of December since 1950. The risk level for severe weather issued by the NOAA Storm Prediction Center is the highest ever in December for the upper Midwest.
Look for updates to this story as the storm moves across the country.
Update: 3:30 p.m. PST
Severe winds over 80 mph swept through Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska. Tornadic storms then began their march across Iowa.
Dust and wildfire smoke continues to expand behind the storms.
Update: 1 p.m. PST
Wednesday began with severe winds sweeping down from the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. Severe winds would later sweep into Kansas and Nebraska with blinding dust.
High winds began to fuel wildfires in the southern Plains.
Tornadoes and severe winds will now track across eastern Nebraska and into Iowa and Minnesota.
PREVIOUS: Here are the latest updates on the deadly storms that hit the central and southern US
