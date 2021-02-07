Several WA hospitals purchased counterfeit N95 masks

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Charles Krupa

SEATTLE, Wash. — An investigation from company 3M revealed that several hospitals in Washington unintentionally purchased counterfeit N95 masks, the State Hospital Association (WSHA) reported.

Hospitals received a notice from 3M warning of counterfeit N95 masks circulating in the national supply of PPE. This prompted a number of hospitals to submit masks to the health company for inspection.

According to the Hospital Association, 3M flagged several of lot numbers of the masks as potentially being used by counterfeiters. 3M notes that this issue already affects hundreds of thousands of masks in the hospital system nationwide.

“These masks had the appropriate paperwork and passed physical inspection and testing,” said WSHA president Cassie Sauer. “These N95s are precious resources we need to keep staff safe. It is reprehensible that counterfeiters are selling fake goods.”

WSHA is waiting for the rest of their mask lots to be reviewed.

