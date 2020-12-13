Several storms expected all week, bringing rain, snow and slick roads

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest will be facing storms all week, bringing rain and snow all the way through next weekend.

National Weather Service (NWS) says an unsettled weather pattern will bring several rounds of precipitation; the first storm runs Sunday through Monday morning and will bring light snow, the second is on Tuesday with snow, and the third runs Wednesday night to Thursday morning with a rain/snow mix across the region.

We are heading into an unsettled weather pattern this week w/ several rounds of precipitation. Storms will be trending warmer with time with less snow for some lowlands while snow continues over the mountain passes. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/Z9rkFn6a7H — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 12, 2020

There will be a reprieve on Friday, followed by more snowfall on Saturday and Sunday.

Storm #1 will arrive Sunday bringing light snowfall to the region. Here is a look at our expected snowfall amounts for Sunday into Monday morning. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/ZEQY5eCx7i — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 12, 2020

NWS warns people to be extra cautious on their commutes this week as precipitation paired with freezing, early morning temperatures means slick roads.

🌨️Snow is moving into central & southern Washington early this morning. Watch for slick spots on area roads through the morning. #wawx pic.twitter.com/TjTYZ7hwAz — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 13, 2020

