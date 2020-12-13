Several storms expected all week, bringing rain, snow and slick roads
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest will be facing storms all week, bringing rain and snow all the way through next weekend.
National Weather Service (NWS) says an unsettled weather pattern will bring several rounds of precipitation; the first storm runs Sunday through Monday morning and will bring light snow, the second is on Tuesday with snow, and the third runs Wednesday night to Thursday morning with a rain/snow mix across the region.
There will be a reprieve on Friday, followed by more snowfall on Saturday and Sunday.
NWS warns people to be extra cautious on their commutes this week as precipitation paired with freezing, early morning temperatures means slick roads.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.