Several people found hiding in lower South Hill home as police execute warrant

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several people were found hiding inside a home where Spokane officers executed a warrant on Tuesday.

According to the Spokane Police Department, the warrant was for drugs and officers were searching for two people inside the home near 14th and Ray.

Several people were found inside and the SWAT team was called in to help clear the house.

Investigators are now processing the scene and arrests are pending.

