Several local events, activities canceled Tuesday due to poor air quality
SPOKANE, Wash. — Several local events and activities have been canceled Tuesday due to unhealthy air quality.
For the third day in a row, poor air quality has canceled all Tuesday morning activities at Spokane aquatic centers.
The status of Tuesday afternoon activities is not yet known. However, Spokane Parks & Rec canceled all activities for the entire day Monday for the same reason.
RELATED: No morning activities at Spokane pools due to smoke
In Riverfront Park, the Skate Ribbon, SkyRide, Pedal Kart rentals and the Sky Ribbon Café are all closed Tuesday.
Riverfront Eats was also canceled Tuesday.
As of Tuesday morning, air quality was in the “unhealthy” range for Spokane and was expected to be sticking around.
READ: Managing poor air quality through everyday life
RELATED: Camp Reed sends kids home early due to unhealthy air quality
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.