Several local events, activities canceled Tuesday due to poor air quality

by Olivia Roberts

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several local events and activities have been canceled Tuesday due to unhealthy air quality.

For the third day in a row, poor air quality has canceled all Tuesday morning activities at Spokane aquatic centers.

The status of Tuesday afternoon activities is not yet known. However, Spokane Parks & Rec canceled all activities for the entire day Monday for the same reason.

ATTN: Aquatic centers will be closed for morning activities due to poor air quality. — Spokane City Parks & Rec (@SpokaneParks) August 3, 2021

RELATED: No morning activities at Spokane pools due to smoke

In Riverfront Park, the Skate Ribbon, SkyRide, Pedal Kart rentals and the Sky Ribbon Café are all closed Tuesday.

8/3 ATTRACTION CLOSURES:

The Numerica Skate Ribbon, Numerica SkyRide, Pedal Kart rentals, and the Sky Ribbon Café will be closed today due to poor air quality. — Riverfront Spokane (@SpoRiverfrontPk) August 3, 2021

Riverfront Eats was also canceled Tuesday.

RIVERFRONT EATS CANCELLED TOMORROW 8/3/2021:

Riverfront Eats is cancelled tomorrow due to poor air quality. We apologize for the inconvenience! pic.twitter.com/pywefc2qYB — Riverfront Spokane (@SpoRiverfrontPk) August 2, 2021

As of Tuesday morning, air quality was in the “unhealthy” range for Spokane and was expected to be sticking around.

READ: Managing poor air quality through everyday life

RELATED: Camp Reed sends kids home early due to unhealthy air quality

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.