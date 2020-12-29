Several inches of snow on the way Wednesday morning – Mark

A big winter storm will roll into the region early Wednesday morning, bringing anywhere between two and six inches of snow.

Tuesday will be cloudy and cool

If you are out walking, prepare for slippery sidewalks

The snow starts early Wednesday morning

The Spokane area will see between 2-6 inches of snow

Meantime, clouds will linger today, along with cool conditions

We’re seeing cool temperatures in the low 30s across the state.

Expect some light flurries today with areas of freezing fog. A Winter Weather Advisory begins Wednesday at 1 a.m. and continues until Thursday at 4 a.m. 1-2 inches of snow is expected overnight with another 2-4 inches of snow Wednesday. Thursday will be cloudy with scattered showers Friday and rain/snow mix Saturday and Sunday.