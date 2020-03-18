A list of Washington grocery stores participating in ‘Senior and At Risk’ shopping hours

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several grocery stores are now offering reserved shopping times for customers more at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Safeway and Albertsons locations across Washington announced Tuesday the stores would reserve times for more vulnerable shoppers, such as pregnant women, senior citizens, and those with compromised immune systems.

Now, more stores are jumping on board.

Below, you’ll find a list of stores statewide now offering Senior and At-Risk shopping days every Tuesday and Thursday from 7-9 a.m.

Safeway/ Albertsons

Rosauers Supermarkets

Super 1 Foods

Huckleberry’s

“While there may be some minor inconvenience for others, we are confident that people will respect the need to protect the health of those at most risk. We thank customers in advance for their understanding and support,” said Jeff Phillips, president and CEO of Rosauers Supermarkets.

The shopping hours will go into effect Thursday.

