Several flights from Spokane to Seattle delayed due to weather

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several flights from Spokane to Seattle have been delayed or diverted Sunday afternoon.

The flights from Spokane International Airport include Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines.

Alaska Airlines said the delays and diversions were due to rough weather in Seattle. They added no further diversions are expected.

