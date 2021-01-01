Several DUI arrests made across the Inland Northwest on New Year’s Eve

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several DUI arrests were made in both Spokane and Kootenai Counties on New Year’s Eve.

Trooper Jeff Sevigney with the Washington State Patrol said there were nine arrests made in district four. Eight of those arrests were in Spokane County and one was in Adams County.

Across the border in Idaho, nine people were arrested for driving under the influence in Coeur d’Alene and one in Sandpoint. Fortunately, there were no alcohol-related fatality or serious injury crashes in North Idaho.

Though the holiday has passed, the Idaho State Police will continue conducting DUI patrols throughout the weekend.

“We want families to stay whole and healthy and have a new year to look forward to. Driving sober, driving engaged, and driving for conditions is the best way to keep our roads safe for travel,” said ISP Lt. Chris Schenck.

