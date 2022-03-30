Several Coeur d’Alene bridges to be repaired this summer

by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – It’s almost construction season in North Idaho.

Several bridges around Coeur d’Alene will be repaired this summer with construction starting on April 4.

The first project will focus on the US-95 bridge over Northwest Boulevard. The steel railing will be painted and crews will remove and replace the surface of the structure.

It is expected to take two months to complete the project and during that time, southbound drivers will not be able to use the left turn lane on the bridge to access downtown.

Other bridges set to be improved this season include the following:

Potlatch Hill Road bridge: Starting in early May, crews will close one lane of the bridge where it crosses over Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive and provides access to the Terraces at Lake Coeur d’Alene.

Seventh Street: Starting in June, Seventh Street over I-90 will close and traffic will be detoured to Ninth Street for one month

Wolf Lodge Creek: Starting in early June, the bridge on I-90 over Wolf Lodge Creek will be sealed to prevent damage from weather. Crews will close one lane in each direction for one month

Greensferry Road overpass: Starting in late July, crews will close one lane in each direction on the Greensferry Road overpass in Post Falls for a few days as they work on joints that allow the bridge to expand and contract with the weather

The Idaho Transportation Department said impacts will vary by bridge and by type of work, with some work zones scheduled to be in place for a few days to a few months.

A different project slated for later this summer will address repairs to another six bridges in the Coeur d’Alene area, including the Spokane River Bridge on US-95.

