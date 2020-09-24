Several cited, arrested for not following mask mandate during prayer event at Moscow City Hall

MOSCOW, Idaho — Several people were arrested and cited outside of Moscow City Hall for not wearing face masks and social distancing during a prayer event.

Moscow City Council extended the Public Health Emergency Order mandating these health protocols on Monday, and two days later they learned of a prayer event planned in the City Hall parking lot. The Police Department says they set up an empty lot with ground markings to indicate proper social distancing during this event.

According to the Chief of Police, the event’s main speaker was notified that the health order was extended, and they shared that information with the audience.

Most attendees followed the guidelines, but police say several people were violating the rules, so they were approached by officers. Five people were cited after saying they would not comply with the health order, and two were arrested for resisting and obstructing after being cited.

Those cited were released from custody the same day, but the City is seeking to prosecute.

The health order was established on July 1, then later extended on August 3 and again on September 21.

