Seventy-four face federal charges from Portland protests

ASSOCIATED PRESS by ASSOCIATED PRESS

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Seventy-four people are now facing federal charges related to protests that have rocked Portland, Oregon, for three months since George Floyd was killed.

The misdemeanor and felony charges include assaults on federal officers, arson and damaging federal property.

Billy Williams, the U.S. attorney for Oregon, said in a statement Thursday that “violent agitators” had “hijacked” the First Amendment.

Portland has been gripped by nightly protests since the police killing of Floyd in Minneapolis.

The demonstrations, often violent, usually target police buildings and federal buildings.

RELATED: ACLU sues over federal action in Portland, Oregon, protests

COPYRIGHT 2020THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.