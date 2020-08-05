Seven-year-old boy drowns in Sandpoint near Popsicle Bridge

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A seven-year-old boy drowned in Sandpoint near Popsicle Bridge Tuesday afternoon, according to the City.

Sandpoint Police say they were called by the family at 2 p.m. on Tuesday to report the boy missing near Popsicle Bridge. He was reportedly last seen near the edge of Sand Creek.

First responders from Selkirk Fire, Bonner County EMS, Sandpoint Police, Ponderay Police and the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office began searching the area. Eventually, two members of the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team found the boy submerged 12 to 15 feet below the surface of the water.

The child was transported to Bonner General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boy was not wearing a flotation device and family members said he did not know how to swim.

