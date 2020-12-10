Seven people escape Spokane Valley house fire

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Crews are still working to fully put out a house fire in Spokane Valley.

The fire sparked at the home, located in the 4200 block of N Best Rd, shortly before 2:45 p.m. According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department, 10 people lived in the home, but only seven were there at the time of the fire and all made it out safely. Firefighters say one of the people living in the house smelled smoke and told everyone else to evacuate.

Crews first attempted to tackle the fire from outside the home, but the layout and contents inside made that difficult. Overall, ten engines responded to fight the flames, which firefighters were still working to fully knock down as of Wednesday evening.

“It is anticipated that crews will be on scene throughout the remainder of the night putting out any remaining hot spots, checking for additional heat sources, and cleaning up the area,” it reads in a release from the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

The Red Cross will help with finding the family accommodations.

