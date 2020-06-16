Seven mutilated cats found dead in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police say seven mutilated cats have been found dead in Kennewick in the past few weeks, police confirmed Tuesday.

The cats have all been found in the past few weeks, and all of them have reportedly been cut in half or decapitated. Police believe the killings are related.

On June 4, the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter reported that the first cat killing happened in late May, the second in early June.

In the past five weeks, five more cats were found dead and mutilated in a similar manner.

Police say the cats were found in the following locations:

1000 block of N. Pittsburgh St.

900 block of N. Kellogg St.

4000 block of S. Anderson St.

17th Ave. and Kellogg St.

900 block of S. Auburn St.

1100 block of West Park Hills Dr.

8000 block of W. 10th Ave.

Community members have raised thousands of dollars in reward money for information leading the arrest of the person responsible.

Detectives are investigating the string of killings. Anyone with relevant information may call dispatch at 509-628-0333.

