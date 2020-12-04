Seven more COVID-19 deaths linked to Grant Co. long-term care facilities

Emily Oliver

GRANT CO., Wash. — An additional 10 people have died from COVID-19 in Grant County, and seven of those people were linked long-term care facilities where recent outbreaks have been reported.

Three facilities — McKay Healthcare, Lake Ridge and Columbia Crest — all faced recent COVID outbreaks in mid- to late-November. On Wednesday, the Grant County Health District confirmed seven deaths linked to those facilities. Now, the health district says seven more residents have died from the virus. All were men above the age of 70.

On Thursday, the health district also confirmed several Grant County long-term care facility staff had attended a a 300-person wedding in Adams County, which quickly became a ‘superspreader event.’ It is unclear which facilities those staff came from.

As it stands, a total of 54 people have died from the virus in Grant County.

