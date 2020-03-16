Seven cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Grant County, according to Health District

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Health District has confirmed seven cases of COVID-19 in the county, with several linked, suspected cases under investigation.

The District says the confirmed and suspected cases are tied to communities in Quincy and Mattawa, which they say is evidence of community spread.

On Sunday, the county only had three cases—one of them a priest in Mattawa.

RELATED: Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Grant County

Case numbers and updates will be provided through the Health District’s website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.