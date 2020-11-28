SERVPRO cleaning vandalized Lincoln statue downtown free of charge

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — SERVPRO of South & West Spokane County is cleaning the red paint off the Abraham Lincoln statue downtown, which was vandalized on Thanksgiving.

Jess Hockett, General Sales & Marketing Manager for this branch of SERVPRO, says it will be a two-day job to clean the statue, which was doused in red paint on Thanksgiving in connection to ‘National Day of Mourning,’ to mark the theft of Native Americans’ tribal lands, rights and sovereignty.

Hockett also says they are donating the time and expense to clean the statue.

