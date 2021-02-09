Services available for those experiencing homeless as frigid temperatures approach

SPOKANE, Wash. — Frigid temperatures are in the forecast and the City of Spokane would like those experiencing homelessness to know that services are available to them.

The regional shelter system is adjusting by flexing operations and supplementing with temporary housing options to account for COVID restrictions. A release from the city said the system will create capacity within the shelter system by prioritizing hotel and motel stays for those at the highest risk of COVID.

Additional no-barrier flex spaces were recently added to the shelter system inventory through provider partnerships with Catholic Charities and Family Promise of Spokane. The UGM shelter is typically a part of this effort, but a recent COVID-19 outbreak at the shelter has temporarily halted this option.

Catholic Charities and Family Promise of Spokane have worked with the city to adjust how regional partners accommodate families experiencing homelessness based on decreasing and sporadic demand. Those resources have been redirected to focus on other 24-hour shelter services for adults.

“Spaces have remained available in the shelter system and we are accessing all available resources to accommodate additional need this week as temperatures drop,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “I appreciate the work our community providers continue while they remain in a COVID-19 response environment while adjusting to winter weather patterns.”

The city is covering the entry fee at Truth Ministries, which opens up 75 spaces for men for overnight shelter. Other locations are adding spaces and flexing check-in times where they can to increase capacity while maintaining COVID-19 compliance. Providers are also equipped with options to assist with transportation coordination between shelter locations and for those who need rides.

Shelter and warming center operations include:

Emergency Shelters:

House of Charity – 32 W. Pacific Ave

Truth Ministries – 1910 E Sprague Ave

The Way Out – 55 W Mission Ave

Cannon Shelter – 527 S Cannon St

City Church – 1047 W Garland Ave

Hope House for Women –312 W 8th Ave

Crosswalk for Teens – 525 W. 2nd Ave

YWCA Shelter for Domestic Violence – call 509-326-2255

Open Doors Family Shelter – 2002 E. Mission

UGM Men’s Shelter – 1224 E. Trent

UGM for Women & Children – 1515 E. Illinois Ave

Drop-In Day Centers:

Women’s Hearth – 920 W 2nd Ave

City Gate – 170 S Madison St.

Cup of Cool Water (ages 24 & under) – 1106 W 2nd Ave

Crosswalk for Teens (13 to 17-years-old) – 525 W 2nd Ave

Open Doors for Families – 2002 E Mission

The Spokane Fire Department will complete welfare checks on those who are out in the weather. The city has also coordinated with community partners and providers to activate additional facilities and services if necessary.

