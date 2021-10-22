A series of storms starts today – Mark

You’ve made it to Friday, but a soggy weekend is ahead.

We’ll have a wet afternoon today, but the rain will taper off later tonight. We’ll have a drier Saturday, but rain comes back Sunday.

Today will be just plain soggy with temperatures in the low 50s.

Our average highs are pretty mild today, with mostly low to mid 50s across the state.

A series of storms will begin moving over us today bringing afternoon rain. Rain is the name of the game: We’ll have afternoon showers Saturday and more rain Sunday.

Monday brings scattered showers with more rain Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50’s.