Series of car break-ins at Lewis and Clark High School lead to warning for students, parents

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash.– Lewis and Clark High School has a message for students who drive to school: watch for thieves.

That’s because lately, people have been stealing from their cars when they park on the streets nearby and under the overpass. It’s happened enough recently the school sent out a warning to parents.

“It’s easy for people to walk in, and case vehicles by looking through the windows of cars, and seeing if there are any valuables inside with relatively limited interruption by law enforcement,” Spokane Police Officer Stephen Anderson said.

Data from the police department shows property crime, including car prowling, was up almost 50 percent in Spokane’s downtown area last week from the week before. More cases this week called for a warning to parents from the school.

They even got a voicemail about it.

“Recently we have experience the rash of car break-ins under the freeway both during the day and at night at LC. If your student parks under the freeway, or in the surrounding area, or if you’re planning to visit please take precaution,” the message said.

Anderson said parking under the nearby overpass could make cars an especially easy target.

“The criminal element wants to you know, commit crime in the dark. It’s a lot easier to do that because you’re able to operate in darkness with limited interruption, you have less chance of you seeing that and potentially calling the police,” Anderson said.

He said the best idea for students might even be to park away from the school. He suggested parking on Third or Second, even if it means walking a little further. Those few extra minutes of walking could prevent students from being the next target.

Another thing Anderson said students can do to prevent a break-in is to hide valuables away from the windows.

