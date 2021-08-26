Serial child predator to spend several years behind bars

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A serial child predator will spend several years behind bars.

Charles Green, 59, took a plea deal and admitted to six crimes involving children.

Two teenage victims reported Green was sending sexually explicit messages to his children’s friends in 2018.

Spokane Police detectives discovered allegations Green had committed over 50 felonies involving more than 16 girls. The victims ranged in age from 11 to 17.

Green was ultimately charged with 26 felony crimes, but pleaded guilty to six as part of his plea deal.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, as well as first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree child molestation.

Green will now spend eight years to life in prison.

As a condition of his plea, he must file a petition demonstrating he is no longer a threat to society to be eligible for release. If released, Green will have to register as a sex offender.

