September is off to a cool, fall-like start – Mark

Today, the first day of September, will be sunny and cool. By dinnertime, though, temperatures will hit 72 degrees.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, September 1:

  • A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.
  • Sunny and cool
  • Warmer weekend ahead
  • Dry conditions through Labor Day

Some areas will see frost today.

Temperatures are on the cool side statewide today.

Today we will have cool temperatures with plenty of sunshine. Expect warmer temperatures for the weekend with low 80s all the way into Labor Day.

