Seniors savor the chance to get out again after a year of isolation

SPOKANE, Wash. — Senior citizens were stuck at home during the pandemic, experiencing isolation and depression with little interaction from friends and family. Now, they’re getting out again, seeing life’s simplicities in a new perspective.

“Just getting out with others and coming here, I’ve really missed, so I’m glad that we’re starting to be able to come back,” said Penny Moore, a member at the Corbin Senior Activity Center. “I think we need keep personally interacting with others all throughout our lives, especially as we get older.”

Moore’s getting out more because of a program at the Corbin Senior Activity Center which is offering free soup lunches centered around socializing.

“This is like a reunion of some sort, and it’s awesome. They just giggle,” said Heide Wehr, the Executive Director at Corbin Senior Activity Center. “You hear them having a good time just being around their friends, and that’s what this is all about.”

When Wehr first started the program, they could only do lunches to go. Now, they’re serving around 50 seniors every Tuesday and Thursday with hopes to expand the program when Phase 3 rolls around.

“It’s amazing. They all are willing to do whatever it takes in order to be back here,” Wehr said.

What Moore’s missed most during the Pandemic was getting to celebrate holidays and birthdays with friends and family. She also used to volunteer at three different organizations but wasn’t able to for the past year. Now, she’s hoping more seniors can come out and enjoy the soups sprinkled with friendship.

“It’s like looking across the table at somebody I hadn’t seen for a year — oh my, how wonderful,” Moore said.

Wehr’s grateful to have the center back open because she says the effects of isolation on seniors can be devastating.

“We’re just trying to provide a service, make sure everyone is taken care of and you know, not home alone. That’s the biggest thing,” Wehr said. “I want to provide them a place where they can visit and feel human again, not all by themselves.”

Corbin’s always looking for food donations or volunteers who want to help cook and serve soups at these lunches. You can reach out to Corbin on their Facebook page or by emailing them at: heidewehr@corbinseniorcenter.org.

