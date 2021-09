Send us your WSU football photos

by Matthew Kincanon

Gesa Field at Martin Stadium copyright 2021 kxly.com

SPOKANE, Wash. — Cougs will finally get to see a football game at Washington State University again, cheering on their team against Utah State.

If you get photos that you want to share of the exciting night, send them here.

