Send us your winter storm photos

by Erin Robinson

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

A winter storm is on the way and expected to bring between 4-8 inches of snow for most cities across the region. Some areas could see up to a foot.

As the snow begins to fall, we’d like to see how it looks in your neck of the woods.

Submit your photos in the form below and tell us where you are located.

RELATED: Here’s how Spokane Public Schools decides to delay or cancel school due to weather

FORECAST: Latest forecast from the First Alert weather team

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.