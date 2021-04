Send us your windstorm photos!

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — A dangerous windstorm is touching down across the Inland Northwest in a matter of minutes. How is it looking where you live? Send us your photos of the windstorm below.

Before you do that, however, please make sure you stay safe — stay away from fallen trees, fallen power lines, and stay indoors where it is safer.

