Send us your spring snow pictures!
PULLMAN, Wash. — Southeast Washington definitely had an unusual weather pattern this morning…
While the grass was green in the Northeast, the Palouse got quite a few inches of snow this morning, a surprise to many as they woke up.
While it’s not dumping anymore, if you captured any pictures of the spring showers, send them here!
