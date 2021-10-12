Send us your photos of the Northern Lights

by Erin Robinson

CREDIT: Alisha Kettleson

The aurora borealis lit up the Inland Northwest on Monday night, marking a beautiful end to a beautiful fall day.

Did you snap a great picture? We’d love to see them and showcase them on 4 News Now.

Submit them below.

RELATED: Northern Lights illuminate the sky across the Inland Northwest

PHOTOS: Northern Lights over the Inland Northwest

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.