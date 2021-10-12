Send us your photos of the Northern Lights
The aurora borealis lit up the Inland Northwest on Monday night, marking a beautiful end to a beautiful fall day.
Did you snap a great picture? We’d love to see them and showcase them on 4 News Now.
Submit them below.
RELATED: Northern Lights illuminate the sky across the Inland Northwest
PHOTOS: Northern Lights over the Inland Northwest
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.