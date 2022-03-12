Send us your photos from the St. Patrick’s Day Parade!

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back in downtown Spokane and we want to see your photos from the event!

If you took any pictures of the parade, send them here for us to feature! They can be of anything: a float, a friend, or just you enjoying the event! So submit us some fun photos down below!

READ: Your guide to Spokane’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

READ: Gonzaga’s Timme surprises first graders before NCAA tournament

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.