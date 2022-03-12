Send us your photos from the St. Patrick’s Day Parade!
SPOKANE, Wash. — The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back in downtown Spokane and we want to see your photos from the event!
If you took any pictures of the parade, send them here for us to feature! They can be of anything: a float, a friend, or just you enjoying the event! So submit us some fun photos down below!
