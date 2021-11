Send us your photos from the Lilac Festival holiday parade

Lilac Festival Holiday Parade 2021 Copyright: KXLY 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Lilac Festival kicked off the holiday season with a parade Saturday.

If you braved the chilly weather to cheer on the floats, we want to see it!

Send us your photos from the parade!

