Send us your photos for National Dog Day!

by Erin Robinson

Mariposa Veterinary Wellness Center // Flickr In the same winter of 2017, a man slipped in the snow in the frigid Michigan wilderness and broke his neck. As he lay paralyzed, he believed he was fated to freeze to death. His golden retriever, Kelsey, however, was determined to save him. The Telegraph reported that Kelsey lay on top of her owner to keep him warm for a full 19 hours, barking incessantly until help arrived, long after her owner lost consciousness.

Do you love dogs? So do we!

Thursday is National Dog Day and we don’t think there is a better way to celebrate than to create a gallery photo of cute pup pics.

Send us photos of your furry friends in the form below and they could be shown on Good Morning Northwest.

