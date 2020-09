Send us your Northern Lights photos!

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — National Weather Service says the Northern Lights will be visible in the sky tonight around Eastern Washington and North Idaho. If you catch a glimpse of the natural phenomenon, take a pic and send it our way!

RELATED: Aurora to be visible across Eastern WA, N. Idaho on Monday night

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.