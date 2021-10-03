Send us your Seattle Mariners game photos

by Matthew Kincanon

Seattle Mariners lose to Astros in season opener

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners are playing against the Los Angeles Angels today in Seattle Sunday afternoon.

If you’re going to be taking some photos, feel free to send them over here. The game will be at 12:10 p.m.

You can find the 920 News Now sports broadcast schedule here.

RELATED: Seattle sports teams, facilities to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.